FRANKLIN, Va. – Franklin Police are looking for a 73-year-old woman who has dementia.

The police say that Thomasina S. Holman’s husband reported her missing Friday, and that she was last scene near the Love’s Travel Center on 2307 South Street.

Holman is a black female, 5’4” and wearing a red winter coat with a black hat.

If anyone spots Thomasina Holman, please call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 / 911.