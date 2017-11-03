Police in Newport News investigate pizzeria robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a robbery at the Four Seasons Pizzeria.

Wednesday, officers responded to the robbery at the restaurant located on the 100 block of 28th Street around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived they spoke with a 25-year-old Williamsburg man who said he had been robbed by two teens while delivering a pizza to the 1000 block of 31st Street, say police.

The Four Seasons Pizzeria employee said that when he arrived at the house to deliver the pizza, it was empty, and two black men teens around 16 to 17-years-of-age approached him with a fire arm, wearing Halloween masks and demanding money.

The victim pulled out a pocket knife and refused to give anything up, which led to both suspects fleeing the scene.

No one was hurt in the incident and no suspects are known at this time.

Police say that this remains an ongoing investigation.