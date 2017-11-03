× New app helps parents track children’s development

There’s a lot for parents to worry about when you have little ones, but a new app could make things a little easier.

The CDC just released a free app called “Milestone Tracker.” It allows you to track how your child is developing.

Here are some of its features:

Milestone Tracker – It shows you major milestones your child should hit from two months old up to five years.

– It shows you major milestones your child should hit from two months old up to five years. Tips and Activities – You can find tips and activities to help your child learn and grow.

– You can find tips and activities to help your child learn and grow. When to Act Early – It helps you figure out when you should talk with your doctor about any developmental concerns.

– It helps you figure out when you should talk with your doctor about any developmental concerns. Appointments – It helps you keep track of doctor’s appointments and reminds you when you should be getting developmental screenings.

– It helps you keep track of doctor’s appointments and reminds you when you should be getting developmental screenings. Milestone Summary – It gives you a personalized milestone summary you can easily share with your pediatrician.

Click here to download the app. It is free for iPhone and Android devices.