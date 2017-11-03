New app helps parents track children’s development
There’s a lot for parents to worry about when you have little ones, but a new app could make things a little easier.
The CDC just released a free app called “Milestone Tracker.” It allows you to track how your child is developing.
Here are some of its features:
- Milestone Tracker – It shows you major milestones your child should hit from two months old up to five years.
- Tips and Activities – You can find tips and activities to help your child learn and grow.
- When to Act Early – It helps you figure out when you should talk with your doctor about any developmental concerns.
- Appointments – It helps you keep track of doctor’s appointments and reminds you when you should be getting developmental screenings.
- Milestone Summary – It gives you a personalized milestone summary you can easily share with your pediatrician.
Click here to download the app. It is free for iPhone and Android devices.