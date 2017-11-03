× Man arrested for sexual assault on Norfolk beach

NORFOLK, Va. – A 23-year-old man faces rape and abduction charges following claims he sexually assaulted a woman on Ocean View Beach last month.

Police say they were called to the 9500 block of 11th Bay St. the night of October 24.

According to search warrants, a woman claims she and David Jordan exchanged several text messages and the two agreed to meet at the beach for a date where they had several drinks.

The warrants go on to say after three drinks, the woman became light-headed and confused. Police say the woman only remembers waking up on the sand with Jordan sexually assaulting her.

The female victim then found herself at Jordan’s apartment where, according to the documents, he allegedly assaulted her again until she was able to fight him off at which point the victim says Jordan threw her out of the apartment naked followed by her clothes and property.

Police say that’s when officers were called and tell News 3 the whole encounter allegedly occurred between 10 and 11:30 p.m.

Jordan was arrested October 26 and is currently in the Norfolk City Jail. According to the jail website, he has a trial date later this month.

Sexual assault victims can call the Coordinated Crisis Response hotline at (757) 251-0144.