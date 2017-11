HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is searching for a 10-year-old girl who has run away from home.

Lashontae Vinston is a black female who is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

This is all the information that is available at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding Vinston’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111.