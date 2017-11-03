× First Warning Traffic – Midtown Tunnel closures, bridge openings and road work

BRIDGE OPENING:

Centerville Turnpike Bridge 7:00 AM

–

TRAFFIC SHIFT PLANNED ON THE HOLLAND ROAD Saturday, November 4

VIRGINIA BEACH – Motorists traveling Holland Road between Dam Neck Road and Nimmo Parkway should expect a traffic shift on Saturday, November 4. Crews will be moving southbound traffic (towards Nimmo Parkway) to the reconstructed southbound span. Northbound traffic (towards Dam Neck Road) will continue to travel in the newly constructed northbound span.

–

MIDTOWN TUNNEL WEEKEND CLOSURES

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Friday, November 3 from 12 a.m. (midnight) until 3 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound from Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. through Monday, November 6 at 5 a.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT October 29-November 4

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on October 29 – November 4, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night closures will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on October 30 – November 3, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in Newport News as follows:

Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times:

November 3 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. November 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. November 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures I-664 north between MMMBT and 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: November 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. November 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. November 5 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

October 30 – November 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 3 and 4 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Single-lane closures I-64 west between 4 th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276): November 3 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. November 4 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276):

I-664, Southside:

I-664 south single-lane closure from College Drive (Exit 8) to Route 17 November 3 and 4 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

October 30 – November 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

November 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Route 164, Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions as follows:

Single-lane closure east and west between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge October 29 – November 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Lane closures in both directions as follows:

I-264 west single-lane closure from Witchduck Road to I-64 Interchange October 30 – November 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 west dual-lane closure from Witchduck Road to Newtown Road October 30 – November 3 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 east multiple-lane closure at Broad Creek Bridge November 1-3 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures October 29 – November 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure in both directions at Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9. Signed detour will be in place.

Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail), James City County:

Full closure in both directions, stoppages managed by flaggers at Skiffes Boulevard. October 30-November 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Starting at 6 p.m. October 30 and ending no later than noon November 3 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).

I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times: