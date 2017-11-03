× First Warning Forecast: Tracking isolated showers for Saturday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Variable 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Overcast with isolated Showers (30%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.