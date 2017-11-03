First Warning Forecast: Tracking isolated showers for Saturday
What a gorgeous day it has been! We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies this evening, with increasing clouds as we head overnight. A cold front is moving in from the northwest and will move through the region tonight. Shower chances will increase overnight and winds will pick up out of the northeast.
A fairly mild start to the day Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s. We’ll have a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Giving it a 30 percent chance. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only reaching the low and mid 60s. We could see some nuisance tidal flooding at times of high tide due to the persistent northeast winds. High pressure will start to build in Saturday into Sunday. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday! Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am.
Temperatures will be around 10 degrees warmer on Sunday. Expect clouds and sunshine.
Even warmer to start the work week. We could see high temperatures break into the 80s! Rain chances will increase on Tuesday. We may even hear a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will then dip into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. It will be on the chilly side next Friday. Temperatures will only warm to the low and mid 50s.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Variable 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow: Overcast with isolated Showers (30%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
