× First Warning Forecast: Roller Coaster Of Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We’re already in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. There is a 0% chance of rain through the afternoon with the wind coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will top off in the high 70s and even breaking into the 80s in a few spots by the end of the day. Overnight we will reach the mid 60s with clouds gradually building in.



Tomorrow morning we will wake up feeling mild with temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s. We will have a mostly cloudy sky with rain chances starting at 20% in the morning through the afternoon. It will not be a washout of a day but you will see off and on showers. We will also see wind coming from the northeast 15-20 gusting as high as 25 mph.

Sunday looking much better. We will warm back up into the low and mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky and only a 10% chance of a stray shower.

Next week we will start in the 80s once again but a big drop in temperatures as we head into Wednesday thanks to a cold front. Wednesday we will have a high of 61 with a 50% chance of rain.

Today: AM Fog, A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 15-20 G: 25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time