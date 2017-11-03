Applications now being accepted for TCC’s STEM Promise Program

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – High school seniors who want to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) can now apply to Tidewater Community College for a scholarship that pays four semesters of tuition and fees in full.

The TCC Women’s Center STEM Promise Program, designed to boost the number of women and minorities in the STEM fields, will award 20 scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year. Recipients will graduate ready to enter a career or to transfer to a four-year college to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

TCC’s Educational Foundation began the STEM Promise Program last spring with an inaugural class of 10 scholars.

“Women and minorities in the STEM disciplines continue to be underrepresented in our workforce,” said President Edna V. Baehre-Kolovani. “We made a promise to change that last May by launching a scholarship program to expand the STEM pipeline in Hampton Roads.”

STEM Promise Program scholars benefit from TCC’s smaller class sizes and interaction with professors who are interested in their success. They receive specialized support from dedicated advisers and STEM career exploration and mentoring from the college’s Women’s Center.

To be eligible a student must:

•be eligible for in-state tuition;

•have a high school GPA of 3.5 or higher;

•place into College Composition (English 111) and College Algebra (Math 158) or higher;

•provide two letters of recommendation from a STEM teacher, counselor or employer.