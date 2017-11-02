× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A warmer end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds and warmer… Temperatures this morning will start in the 50s and 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will start with mostly cloudy skies today but more sunshine will blend in through the day. A stray shower is possible but overall chances will be low. Highs will warm into the mid 70s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal.

It will be another mild night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s.

Watch out for areas of fog Friday morning. Once the fog burns off we will see plenty of sunshine with highs warming into the upper 70s. Some of our hot spots could climb into the 80s. Clouds will return for the weekend with isolated showers possible. Highs will slip into the upper 60s on Saturday and warm back into the 70s on Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Stray Shower (10%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5

Tomorrow: AM Fog, A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 2nd

1966 F3 Tornado; Richmond Co, F2 Tornado: Nottoway Co, Brunswick Co

2007 Tropical Storm/Hurricane Noel moves up the East Coast

