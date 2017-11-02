Texans star rookie QB Deshaun Watson to miss remainder of season after tearing ACL Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas – On the same day he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Month for October, and one day after his city’s baseball team won its first World Series, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly tears his ACL in practice. The injury will cost him the rest of the 2017 season.

Since taking over for Tom Savage as Houston’s starting QB, Watson has thrown 19 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions while throwing for 1,699 yards. The rookie was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft after leading Clemson to the national title last season.

Confirmed: Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL. Will have season-ending surgery. @RapSheet first with injury — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 2, 2017

Can confirm reports that Deshaun Watson's stellar, possibly historic, rookie season is over due to torn ACL in practice today. Brutal — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 2, 2017

Deshaun Watson did tear his ACL, per source. Tests on-site revealed tear. @rapsheet first mentioned this possibility. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2017

Watson is the latest NFL star to be lost for the season, joining a list that includes Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham, Junior and others.

Aaron Rodgers, JJ Watt, Odell Beckham, Jr., Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck, Julian Edelman, Eric Berry, David Johnson. Injuries are the worst. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 2, 2017