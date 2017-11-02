Tallwood, Bayside collide for a “win and you’re in” regular season finale

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There’s an old myth that the memory span of a fish lasts three seconds. The Bayside Marlins memory however, spans much longer. These fish remember last regular season when Tallwood came out on top over them.

They also remember the feeling of bouncing those same Lions in the playoffs. With both teams coming into the regular season finale of the Hercules Fence 757 Showdown at 5-and-4, a win will lock one team into a playoff spot.

The losing team will need help from other teams in their region, but the equations are much trickier than simply winning and securing your fate.

“It’s not a new situation, we know what it feels like to have that pain,” said Bayside head coach Jon White. “We’re going to try our best to inflict it [this time] so to speak.”

Senior inside linebacker Tray jones has been to the postseason in all three of his previous seasons with the Marlins, and he’s taken initiative to make sure his teammates know what’s at stake tomorrow night.

“We never think about ending the season early, we always think about sending the other team,” said Jones. “Going out there knowing we control our own destiny and knowing that we’re the better team that just gives us all the confidence in the world.”

Tallwood would love to avenge last season’s loss to Bayside in the postseason, and with a potent offense the Lions have found ways to hang with the best Virginia Beach has to offer this season.

“We win, we’re in it. That’s kind of been the motto for us,” said Tallwood head coach John Kepple. “We came in on Saturday and Monday talking to the guys and expressing that, our playoffs start this week, we’re not waiting for next week.”

You can catch the extended highlights and post-game reaction from this tilt Friday night inside the award-winning Locker Room show on News 3 at 11.