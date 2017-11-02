Take a hot bath with KFC’s fried chicken bath bomb

JAPAN – Kentucky Fried Chicken is really taking things to another level overseas!

KFC Japan is now offering up the opportunity to take a long, hot, fried chicken-scented bath.

Yes, you read that correctly.

KFC has partnered with Japanese retailer Village Vanguard to create a limited-edition fried chicken-scented bath bomb that is shaped like a chicken drumstick.

Unfortunately, only 100 of them were made and they’re being raffled off through Twitter. Only residents of Japan are allowed to enter.

But who knows, perhaps if you’re that interested in a fried chicken bath, we can bring the trend our way!