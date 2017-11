PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are responding to a situation involving someone barricaded inside a home in the Olde Towne area.

Portsmouth Police tweeted that officers are in the 300 block of North Street. They are asking that all citizens avoid the area until further notice.

1/2 Officers are on scene 300 blk of North St investigating a barricaded subject. We are asking all citizens to stay clear of the area until — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 2, 2017

2/2 further notice. At this time there is no further information. Updates will be given when available. — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 2, 2017

No further information is known at this time. Stay with News 3 for more details as they are released.

