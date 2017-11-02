Only on 3: Call for trespassing leads to child porn investigation in Chesapeake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake man has been charged with trespassing and two felony counts of possession of obscene material after police seized a computer from his home.

Search warrants revealed what happened the night of October 24. They said a neighbor called to report trespassing at a home on Maryview Avenue, a home deemed unsafe for habitation by the Chesapeake Building Inspector.

Court documents stated an officer responded to that call and saw a light on in the home and heard the sounds of a child crying coming from the house. The officer called for back up and once another officer arrived they knocked on the door and a man, wearing only a t shirt, opened the door.

Reports indicate the man, now identified as 75-year-old Leroy Lader, put on his underwear and admitted to police that he was not supposed to be in the house. Documents state Lader went upstairs and unplugged a computer, but not before officers report seeing sexually explicit images on the monitor.

The search warrants said that as police were detaining Lader he admitted that he was deleting 'bad stuff' off the computer, saying his nephew sent him 'porn.'

Court documents said Lader's computer tower is now in the possession of the Chesapeake Police Dept. for further investigation and the search warrant was served on the probable cause that Lader is in violation of the law, possessing, reproducing, distributing, soliciting and facilitating child pornography.

News 3's Rachael Cardin spoke a police official who said Lader was charged with two counts of Possession of Obscene Material, as well as trespassing. According to jail records, Lader was booked but bonded out of jail.

The department said this is an ongoing investigation when we asked them how much sexually explicit material was found.

Neighbors in the area were not only surprised to hear about the charges, but disturbed as many of them have young children.