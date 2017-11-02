Norfolk Police give tips on how to protect yourself from thieves before the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are telling drivers to take your keys or take your chances.

They’re advising drivers to not leave keys behind, not even for a second.

There were 483 reports of larcenies from vehicles in September and October, up from 456 in July and August.

One Norfolk Police training division is giving a demonstration on how drivers can better protect themselves from a car theft.

They say 20% of all cars stolen today have the keys in the ignition.

Convenience stores, ATMs and airports are easy hunting grounds for thieves, police said.

Be careful and keep your belongings safe this holiday season.