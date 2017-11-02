× Hearing Thursday for inmates involved in deadly attempted prison escape

PASQUOTANK CO., Nc. – The four inmates involved in the deadly attempted prison escape in Pasquotank County are expected to be in court Thursday morning.

It’s the defendants probable cause hearing.

The suspects face a long list of charges including two counts first degree murder for the deaths of Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correctional Enterprise Manager Veronica Darden, felony riot and burning a public building.

The inmates are accused of setting fire to a building and killing three employees and injuring several others last month in a failed attemped to escape.

They now will face an additional murder charge after another correctional officer died from her injuries on Oct. 30th.

The grand jury will meet on December 4 for the indictment in Shannon’s death.

A fourth employee, Geoffrey Howe, is still in critical condition.

Prosecutors are also deciding if they will seek the death penalty.

Stay with News 3 for updates on today’s hearing.