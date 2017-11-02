Governor McAuliffe announces 150 new jobs in the Chesapeake

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Standard Calibrations, Inc. (SCI), a global instrumentation and controls company, will bring 150 new jobs to Chesapeake.

The more than $508,500 investment is part of the rapid expansion that SCI is experiencing due to its work globally with high-profile date centers.

The expansion will enhance the engineering operations of SCI.

“Helping small businesses like Standard Calibrations thrive and reinvest in the commonwealth is key to our mission to diversify and build the new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “SCI has built an impressive customer base, including the U.S. Department of Defense, in addition to a number of commercial and industrial sectors. We are proud to support the expansion of SCI, a SWaM-certified company that has spent more than 25 years in the City of Chesapeake and Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Standard Calibrations’ new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities, say government officials.

Founded in 1989, Standard Calibrations, Inc. offers include valves, instrumentation, test and measurement equipment, calibration/start-up services (ISO 17025-Accredited), critical environmental system configuration, engineering design, instrumentation qualification testing and installation services.

“I am excited that Standard Calibrations has chosen to expand its workforce and technology footprint in the City of Chesapeake,” said Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “Hampton Roads, and the commonwealth as a whole, are experiencing strong technology company growth and Standard Calibrations has created a niche for itself that will not only support future growth in key industries such as data centers, but also position the company for long-term success.”