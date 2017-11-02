Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Foggy start, then sunshine and 70s
We will see partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening. By tonight, we will drop into the 50s with light winds. We could see some patchy fog.
Even warmer to end the work week. Some communities could hit the 80 degree mark! Expect skies to be clear to partly cloudy.
Slight chance for a shower this weekend. Giving it a 20 percent chance. We’ll have overcast skies for Saturday, with more sunshine on Sunday.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday! Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am.
A bit warmer to start the work week with highs near 80, with slim rain chances. Rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will dip into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: AM fog, followed by sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram: HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.