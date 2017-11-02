× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Foggy start, then sunshine and 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM fog, followed by sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

