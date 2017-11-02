We will see partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening. By tonight, we will drop into the 50s with light winds. We could see some patchy fog.

Even warmer to end the work week. Some communities could hit the 80 degree mark! Expect skies to be clear to partly cloudy.

Slight chance for a shower this weekend. Giving it a 20 percent chance. We’ll have overcast skies for Saturday, with  more sunshine on Sunday.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday! ​Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am.

A bit warmer to start the work week with highs near 80, with slim rain chances. Rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will dip into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.