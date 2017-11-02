× First Warning Forecast: Summer Like Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We’re already nearing the 80s in some spots this afternoon with lots of sunshine. We will see partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening with only a slight 10% chance of rain through the day. By tonight we will drop in the 60s with cloud cover building overnight.

Tomorrow morning we will wake up to a mild morning with temperatures in the mid to high 50s and some patchy fog. We will warm up quickly through the afternoon with some spots making it to the high 70s and even breaking into the low 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day with only a 10% chance of some quick moving scattered showers.

The weekend isn’t looking too bad. Saturday will be a little cooler with a high of 67 and Sunday will reach back into the low 70s. There will be a 20% chance of rain for both days.

​

For next week we will start off in the 70s and cooling down by Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Stray Shower (10%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5

Tomorrow: AM Fog, A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time