Exploring if kids’ screen time today is too much on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Children today spend more time in front of screens than any other generation. Is this a good or bad? Children and Screens is an independent, interdisciplinary non-profit organization seeking objective, scientific, fundamental insights into children's engagement with digital media. www.childrenandscreens.com
