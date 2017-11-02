Exploring if kids’ screen time today is too much on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Children today spend more time in front of screens than any other generation.  Is this a good or bad? Children and Screens is an independent, interdisciplinary non-profit organization seeking objective, scientific, fundamental insights into children's engagement with digital media.  www.childrenandscreens.com