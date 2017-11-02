HAMPTON ROADS, Va - To commemorate Virginia, the “Birthplace of American Spirits,” Coastal Virginia Magazine and the Virginia Distillers Association are hosting the first ever Coastal Virginia Spirits Soiree to celebrate the commonwealth’s resurgence in the whiskey-making world. The celebration of music and crafted cocktails will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Learn more at www.covaspirits.com
Coastal Virginia Magazine getting ready to celebrate Virginia spirits on Coast Live
