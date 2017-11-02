Chesapeake Public Schools holds student teacher job fair

Chesapeake, Va. – Chesapeake Public Schools will be holding a student teacher job fair for December college graduates.

The job fair will be Nov. 15 from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Great Bridge Middle School on 441 Battlefield Blvd. S., in Chesapeake.

The schools district is hoping to fill numerous positions, especially for special education, elementary PK-5; middle school science, history, and math; high school math; reading specialist; media specialist; earth science; biology and technical education.

Principals from our elementary, middle and high schools who have immediate vacancies will be prepared to interview qualified candidates.

If endorsed and would like to participate, please RSVP to the job fair by visiting our CPS homepage and clicking on the reservation link.