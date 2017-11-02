Astros hit past Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win first World Series

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Coming into the 2017 World Series, the Houston Astros were 0-4 in games on baseball’s biggest stage. After a Game 7 thumping of the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 Wednesday night, Houston finally has it’s title.

This is the franchise’s first World Series title in their 55 year history, which was the third longest championship drought in the major leagues.

The Astros couldn’t have asked for a better start, belting two runs through in the first, and three more in the second inning.

Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish had a rough outing, giving up four earned runs in 1.2 innings of work. Their ace Clayton Kershaw came out of the bullpen in the third to stop the bleeding and pitched four scoreless innings.

The Astros gave Lance McCullers, Jr. the start on the bump, striking out three and allowing no runs in 2.1 innings of work.

Charlie Morton pitched four innings of relief and closed out the game, earning him the win. Morton, a 10-year veteran, made his first relief appearance since his rookie season in 2008.

Former Old Dominion star Justin Verlander, who was traded to the Astros in August from the Tigers, wins his first World Series title in his 13th season.

Virginia Beach native Chris Taylor had an incredible series for the Dodgers. The Cox High alumnus and former UVA standout hit the game-tying RBI double in the 6th inning of game six. Taylor went 1-of-5 in game seven.

The Dodgers World Series drought will extend to 29 seasons as they last won a title in 1988.