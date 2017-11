NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum is set to host a star party and laser light show on November 11.

Free observing begins at 7 p.m. and the laser show will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The state-of-the-art laser system will splash high color LED lights all across the entire surface of the museum’s planetarium dome.

The cost is $3 for members and $6 for non-members.