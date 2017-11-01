Man faces additional charges in connection with Suffolk stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. – After further investigation, a man is facing additional charges in connection to a stabbing that happened on August 21.

In addition to a simple assault charge, James Kenneth Rhoten, 29, is now charged with aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony and shoot, cut, stab or wound in commission of a felony.

He is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Jacob Richard Zeno, 19, was also arrested and charged with with Malicious Wounding and Shoot, Cut, Stab or Wound in Commission of a Felony.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 1:11 a.m. that advised crews that an adult male was assaulted by acquaintances. The victim, Charles Arthur Barnes, 22, of Suffolk, received emergency medical treatment and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.