Suffolk man wins $100,000

SUFFOLK, Va. – A U.S. Navy Sailor purchased a 10X the Money ticket and won the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I just started jumping,” Dion Scott said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

The game features prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. Scott is the first top winner in game #1790, which means six $100,000 tickets are unclaimed.

The odds of winning any prize in 10X the Money are 1 in 4.28.

Scott says he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

He bought the ticket on Friday, October 20 at the $ Delites at 6550 Hampton Roads Parkway.