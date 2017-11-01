Rose McGowan responds to Virginia arrest warrant

There is an arrest warrant out for actress Rose McGowan for felony drug possession.

According to a statement from Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, the warrant was issued in February for an incident alleged to have occurred in January near Washington. DC.

“On February 1, 2017, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Rose McGowan, an actress from Encino, California, for possession of a controlled substance,” the statement read. “The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings that tested positive for narcotics and were left behind on United flight 653 arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20, 2017.”

Authorities said they have been trying to reach McGowan to get her to court.

“Since obtaining the warrant in February, Airports Authority police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court to respond to the charge,” the statement read. “The arrest warrant was also entered into a national law enforcement database.”

It’s unclear as to when McGowan learned of the warrant, but on Monday she tweeted about it.

“Are they trying to silence me,” she tweeted. “There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSES**T.”

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

McGowan has become one of Harvey Weinstein’s most high-profile accusers in one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals, which has found the mogul accused by more than 60 women of acts of harassment, sexual assault and rape.

Weinstein, through his spokesperson, has denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

On Friday McGowan gave a rousing speech at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan where she talked about her rape allegation against Weinstein and the ensuing fallout of the scandal.

She said she wanted “to be a voice for all of us who’ve been told we are nothing.”

“I have been silenced for 20 years,” McGowan said. “I have been slut shamed, I’ve been harassed, I’ve been maligned. And you know what, I’m just like you.”

CNN has reached out to a rep for McGowan for further comment.