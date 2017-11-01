× Online date robbery suspects to appear in court

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Three people accused of robbing a Portsmouth man are scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

Messiah A. Silas, 21; Dalvonte L. White, 22 and Sophia M. Shadley, 21 were all arrested for robbery, felonious assault and grand larceny.

According to court records, it all started with an online date in September.

Records state the victim met up with a woman at a home on Highland Avenue. When he got there, two men with bats or poles allegedly beat him up, made him take off his clothes and took his phone, money, credit cards, and ID.

News 3 spoke exclusively to a witness who saw the man running down the street naked and screaming.

“This man came running down the street screaming, ‘Can you help me, can you help me, please help me, help me?’ so I looked over there and he was naked,” said Aaliyah Thompson. She ran in her house and gave him a pair of shorts.”

Stay with News 3 for updates on Wednesday’s hearing.