Man injured in Halloween night shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Bradford Drive in northern Suffolk just before 10:30 p.m.

They arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel before being airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.