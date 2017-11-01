Man charged with killing his father in 2004 faces judge again

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A man charged with a 2004 murder is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday morning for an arraignment.

Trabion Tynes, 44, was arrested on September 13 for the murder of his father, Johnnie Tynes Sr.

The body of Johnnie Tynes, Sr. was found in his trailer on Tyler’s Beach Road in the Rushmere area of the county in June 2004. His death was ultimately ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities pressed charges against Trabion Tynes twice since the murder, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney dropped them each time.

Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said this summer they took yet another look at this case and found now have more witnesses willing to speak out.

“There were a lot of people in 2004 and 2005 that were really reluctant to talk to investigators, but for some reason now they’re willing to come forward and talk to us,” said Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

News 3’s Margaret Kavanaugh spoke to Gloria Tynes, Trabion’s mother who said her son is innocent and that he loved his father.

Our reporter also spoke to Trabion Tynes after he was originally charged and he denies the accusations saying his father was his friend.

The arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 Wednesday morning. Stay with News 3 for updates.

RELATED:

Mother speaks out after man arrested, charged with father’s 2004 homicide a second time

Two cold cases revived in Isle of Wight, victim’s son reacts