Man charged with killing his father 13 years ago finally faces a judge

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A man charged with a 2004 murder is scheduled to face a judge this morning for an arraignment.

44-year-old Trabion Tynes was arrested on September 13th for murdering his father, Johnnie Tynes Sr. 13 years ago.

Authorities pressed charges against Tynes twice since the murder occurred but each time the Commonwealth’s Attorney dropped them.

Ins\vestigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said this summer they took yet another look at this case and found now have more witnesses willing to speak out.

“There were a lot of people in 2004 and 2005 that were really reluctant to talk to investigators, but for some reason now they’re willing to come forward and talk to us,” said Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Johnnie Tynes, Sr. was found in his trailer on Tyler’s Beach Road in the Rushmere area of the county in June 2004. His death was ultimately ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head. Authorities describe the killing as brutal.

News 3’s Margaret Kavanaugh spoke to Gloria Tynes, Trabion’s mother who said her son is innocent and that he loved his father.

Our reporter also spoke to Trabion Tynes after he was originally charged and he denies the accusations saying his father was his friend.

The arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 Wednesday morning. Stay with News 3 for updates.