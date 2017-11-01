Hampton Police arrest suspect in courthouse bomb threat investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a man in connection to a bomb threat made Wednesday.

Trei Joshua Barnes, 18, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with one count of Threatening to Bomb.

At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a call of a potential bomb threat for the General District Courthouse in the 200 block of North King Street. An investigation revealed that an unknown suspect contacted the court and indicated a threat to the courthouse.

Hampton Police officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. All citizens and employees were evacuated from the courthouse for safety reasons.

After a sweep of the courthouse, crews did not find any suspicious devices.

Barnes remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.