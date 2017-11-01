Hampton officer-involved shooting suspect now charged in Newport News robbery incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man in custody for his involvement in a Hampton officer-involved shooting incident has also been charged in a robbery and shooting investigation in Newport News.

Darone Owens, 18, is already facing multiple charges for his part in the officer-involved shooting that took place October 17.

Newport News Police have now charged him in connection to an incident that occurred October 12.

Police say they were dispatched to a robbery in the 800 block of Dusk Court at 1:54 a.m.

When they arrived, officers met with two 34-year-old male victims.

The first victim told officers he and the other victim had been in the parking lot moving his truck. As they were parking, a gray SUV pulled into the parking lot and two men wearing black hoodies got out and went to the second floor of the apartment building.

The two victims also went into the apartment building where they were approached by the suspects.

The suspects asked if the victims knew a woman who lived there. Then one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of the victims.

The victims were both searched by the suspects before one of the victims was hit in the head.

One victim’s debit card was taken and he was placed into their SUV and a bandana was placed over his eyes.

The second victim was left alone and able to call 911. However, one of the suspects started shooting in his direction. The second victim wasn’t hit but a nearby van was damaged by the gunfire.

At this time, the first victim was able to get out of the suspects’ vehicle and lie on the ground. The suspects then drove off and both victims were able to run inside.

On October 24, Darone Owens was charged with Abduction, two counts of Robbery, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. He was served his warrants while being held on his other charges in Hampton.

