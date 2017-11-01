Fisherman rescued after being injured by stingray near Hatteras Inlet

HATTERAS, N.C. – An injured fisherman was rescued by the Coast Guard from a fishing boat about a mile south of Hatteras Inlet on Tuesday.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders received notification early Tuesday morning that a crewmember on the 75-foot Lady Carolyn was injured on the hand by a stingray barb.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras responded, took the injured fisherman aboard and returned to Station Hatteras Inlet.

The fisherman was then met by EMS personnel and taken to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.