First Warning Forecast: Tracking another day with highs in the 70s

A mild night on tap. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. We’ll continue to see increasing clouds overnight with some patchy fog in the morning. There is a slim chance for a stray shower early.

Temperatures will warm up nicely Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s. Even warmer to end the work week. Some communities could hit the 80 degree mark! Expect skies to be clear to partly cloudy.

Slight chance for a shower this weekend. Giving it a 20 percent chance.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday! ​Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM fog possible. Warmer, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance for a shower (15%) Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: Calm.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

