× First Warning Forecast: A Warm Start To November

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We’ll be building into the low and mid 70s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. We only have a very slight chance of rain at 10% so we could see a quick scattered shower pop up later today. The wind will come from the southeast from 5-10 mph.

Tonight we will drop into the 60s with clouds gradually building in. By the morning we will wake up to the mid to high 50s. We will have some spots of heavy fog but as we head into the afternoon that will burn off and leave us partly cloudy. There is a 10% chance of rain once again so we will stay mainly dry.

Friday is our warmest day of the week. We will near the 80s in most spots with a sunny sky and a 0% chance of rain.

This weekend we will see a 20% chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday. It will not be a washout of a weekend but we will see some scattered showers. ​Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning at 2 am so don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time