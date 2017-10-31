Officials: Construction worker hits gas line, sparks fire at Newport News gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A fire started at a Newport News gas station after a construction worker hit an underground gas line pipe, according to fire officials.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Shell gas station on 5018 Mercury Blvd.

Fire officials say when the worker hit the line, it caused a spark started a rapid fire.

There are no reported injuries.

The Fire Department is waiting on Virginia Power to shut off the power before they put the fire out.

