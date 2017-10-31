New Kent County officials searching for missing teenage boy

NEW KENT CO., Va. – The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance Tuesday in finding a missing teenage boy who is in need of medication.

Zachary Ty Carl, 14, was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 30 at his home in Quinton, Virginia. Carl has long, curly, brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Carl may be driving a white 2015 Fiat with Virginia license plate 5912BE.

Officials believe that Carl’s disappearance was a voluntary action. He is in need of daily medication and left home without it.

Anyone who has information related to Carl’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.