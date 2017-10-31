Man arrested for July abduction, robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection to a July 2017 abduction and robbery investigation in Hampton.

Hampton Police say on July 21, dispatchers received a call about an abduction and robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot of the Farm Fresh in the 1st block of Towne Center Way.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, was sitting in her car when she was approached by a man who entered her vehicle. The man then demanded she drive and eventually also demanded property from her.

After taking cash from the woman, he had her drop him off at an unknown location.

Police have identified the man as Vincent Irvin Moore. He was arrested October 30 and charged with one count of Abduction and one count of Robbery.