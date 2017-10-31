Lidl to open third Virginia Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Lidl will open its third Virginia Beach location on Thursday, November 16.

The new store is located at 1209 Edison Road and is Lidl’s ninth location to open in Hampton Roads.

The store’s grand opening will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m.

Customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new store.

The first 100 customers to arrive will also receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards.

Shoppers will get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last. The fun will continue throughout grand opening weekend with games, activities, prizes, special deals, and giveaways.