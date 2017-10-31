Larcenies from unlocked vehicles the top crime in Virginia Beach, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach police are asking vehicle owners to lock their car doors at all times, especially with the holiday season approaching.

Sgt. Brian Walters with the VBPD Crime Prevention Unit tells News 3 thefts from unlocked vehicles has been the city's top crime for some time and larcenies from locked vehicles tend to pick up during the shopping season.

Walters says a car full of thieves will often pull into a neighborhood, get out and quickly go from car to car checking for unlocked doors. If they find one, he says they will steal valuables inside or steal the car altogether if they find a key inside.

This warning comes as police in Newport News are reporting a spike in thefts from vehicles. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office also tells News 3 they've seen a rise in recent months.

Police say the best response is simply for drivers to keep their doors locked.