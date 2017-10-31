Krispy Kreme bringing back chocolate glazed doughnuts to Hampton Roads locations

NORFOLK, Va. – If you were a fan of Krispy Kreme’s limited edition solar eclipse-themed doughnuts, you’re in luck.

The chain will once again change its glaze waterfall into a chocolate waterfall at only six shops nationwide, which all in the Hampton Roads area!

Starting Wednesday, November 1, Krispy Kreme will offer the chocolate original glazed doughnut during morning and evening Hot Light hours on the first Wednesday of every month.

Here’s a full list of participating shops and dates:

Participating Krispy Kreme Locations :

4901 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

3400 West Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666

5832 North Hampton Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455

2048 Victory Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701

12648 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23602

1444 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Dates Available: