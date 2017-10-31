Former NSU football player accused of murder claims victim tried to rob him

NORFOLK – Court documents reveal that Jaquan Anderson and Nicholas Ackies knew each other before Friday night’s fatal shooting.

According to police, Anderson shot and killed Ackies around 6 p.m. on October 27. Search warrants say that after the shooting, Anderson called 911 and told dispatch that he killed his friend with a gun.

In the call to First Responders, dispatchers say Anderson shot Ackies because he tried to rob him in his home on Hayes Street.

Search warrants say police arrived at Anderson’s home minutes after the 911 call. They say they found Ackies with trauma to his face. Documents say multiple cartridges were also found at the scene.

Anderson was taken into custody from his home. Search warrants say they are taking blood him to compare against evidence collected at the scene.