× First Warning Boocast: Clear, Dry, And Mild

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Our temperatures were about average today and we will continue to be fairly mild through the evening. If you are taking the kiddo’s trick or treating expect temperatures to be in the low 60s with a clear sky and 0% chance for rain. Wind will continue to come from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow our temperatures continue to climb. We will reach the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky and only a slight chance of rain at 10%. Winds will shift from the east pulling in more cloud cover than the pas few days.

By Friday we will be nearing the 80s with a 0% chance of rain and a mostly sunny sky.

The next best chance of rain is this weekend with a 20-30% chance of rain both days. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday. ​

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 50. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Highs near 70. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A weak non-tropical area of low pressure located about 1000 miles ESE of Bermuda is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit any development of subtropical or tropical characteristics with this system during the next couple of days while it meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)