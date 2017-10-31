× Best wine to pair with your Halloween candy

While you’re overindulging in Halloween candy over the next few weeks, you may want to try sipping on a glass of wine with your treats.

The wine company Vivino says certain combos can help bring out the flavors of both.

Here’s their annual list of wine and candy pairings:

3 Musketeers and Sparkling Chenin Blanc

Hershey’s Chocolate Bar and Syrah

KitKat and Pinot Noir

LaffyTaffy and Sherry

Skittles and Madeira

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Gamay

Snickers and Tokaji

Starburst (pink) and Moscato D’Asti

Twix and Vin Santo

Twizzerls and Rose

To see why they picked these wine and candy combos, click here.