Best wine to pair with your Halloween candy

Posted 5:59 am, October 31, 2017

While you’re overindulging in Halloween candy over the next few weeks, you may want to try sipping on a glass of wine with your treats.

The wine company Vivino says certain combos can help bring out the flavors of both.

Here’s their annual list of wine and candy pairings:

  • 3 Musketeers and Sparkling Chenin Blanc
  • Hershey’s Chocolate Bar and Syrah
  • KitKat and Pinot Noir
  • LaffyTaffy and Sherry
  • Skittles and Madeira
  • Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Gamay
  • Snickers and Tokaji
  • Starburst (pink) and Moscato D’Asti
  • Twix and Vin Santo
  • Twizzerls and Rose

To see why they picked these wine and candy combos, click here.

 