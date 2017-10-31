Best wine to pair with your Halloween candy
While you’re overindulging in Halloween candy over the next few weeks, you may want to try sipping on a glass of wine with your treats.
The wine company Vivino says certain combos can help bring out the flavors of both.
Here’s their annual list of wine and candy pairings:
- 3 Musketeers and Sparkling Chenin Blanc
- Hershey’s Chocolate Bar and Syrah
- KitKat and Pinot Noir
- LaffyTaffy and Sherry
- Skittles and Madeira
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Gamay
- Snickers and Tokaji
- Starburst (pink) and Moscato D’Asti
- Twix and Vin Santo
- Twizzerls and Rose
To see why they picked these wine and candy combos, click here.