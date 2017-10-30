Virginia Lottery to honor misprinted Mega Millions tickets

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Lottery will honor tickets that were incorrectly sold due to an error during a system upgrade.

If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket on Friday, October 27 between 10:45 p.m. and 11:51 p.m., you may have been sold a ticket that has a zero percent chance of winning Tuesday’s jackpot.

If you purchased your Mega Millions ticket during that time, you are encouraged to repurchase your ticket by 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday October 31 for that night’s drawing.

The price of the ticket and the price of a replacement ticket will be refunded to those players. Any prizes won by the original ticket will be honored by the Virginia Lottery.

Refunds and prize payments can’t be processed at lottery retailers.

Contact the Lottery at 804-692-7778 or sign and fill out the information on the back of the ticket and mail to Virginia Lottery, P.O. Box 2489, Richmond, VA 23218.