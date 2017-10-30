Here are the most popular Halloween costumes in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Halloween is Tuesday, and according to Google’s Frightgeist, the most popular costume choice for the Norfolk area is pretty wonderful.

After DC’s blockbuster “Wonder Woman” was released in June, it may not come as a surprise that the warrior princess from Themyscira landed at the top spot this year. The comic book character (whose government name is Diana Prince) is also the most popular costume in the United States.

Out of a list of the 50 most popular trending costumes, Frightgeist also identifies a clown, 1980s-themed costumes, Star Wars and Spider-Man as some of the most popular choices for Halloween costumes thanks to the recent releases of the second adaptation of Stephen King’s “IT,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” season two of “Stranger Things” and December’s much-anticipated release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Here are the top five trending costumes in Norfolk:

Wonder Woman Unicorn Harley Quinn Rabbit Clown

Click here to check out an interactive costume map to see all the trending costumes for each state.