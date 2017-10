THE FLASH new episode, Tuesday 10/31 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Elongated Journey Into Night” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

TOM CAVANAGH DIRECTS; DANNY TREJO GUEST STARS AS BREACHER — Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is shocked when Gypsy’s (guest star Jessica Camacho) father, Breacher (guest star Danny Trejo), shows up on Earth-1. Breacher takes an immediate disliking to Cisco and decides to hunt him. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) runs into his old nemesis, Ralph Dibny (guest star Hartley Sawyer). Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Sterling Gates & Thomas Pound (#404). Original airdate 10/31/2017.