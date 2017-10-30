Suffolk Restaurant Week starts first week of November

Suffolk, Va. – The first full week of November marks a time of culinary pride for Suffolk, as the town gets ready to hold its Fall 2017 Suffolk Restaurant Week.

The event this year runs Nov. 4 through Nov. 11, and is part of a biannual showcase that features 12 restaurants in the area, say Suffolk officials.

During this biannual culinary showcase, participating eateries offer chef-created delicacies and simple three-course, price-fixed menus at the deluxe ($10 lunch/$20 dinner), premier ($15 lunch/$30 dinner), or ultimate ($20 lunch/$40 dinner) levels for both lunch and dinner.

There is a variety of food offered at the week event from Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp and Wasabi Pea Encrusted Tuna, to comfort foods like Country Fried Pork Chops and Pumpkin Pie.

For additional information, menus and hours of operation,visit www.restaurantweeksuffolk.com

You may also contact the Suffolk Visitor Center at 757.514.4130 or VisitSuffolk@suffolkva.us.

The following eateries are offering Suffolk Restaurant Week menus:

Al Forno Pizzeria, Baron’s Pub, Garden Grill-Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront, George’s Steakhouse, Harper’s Table, Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse, Nana Sushi, The Plaid Turnip, Rajput Indian Cuisine, River Stone Chophouse, Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport, and Vintage Tavern.